How to Center Application Windows in Ubuntu

You may be paying less attention or ignoring it because of the effort.

In Linux, whenever you open the terminal or any other application, such as a file manager, they pop up in the top left corner. Those who prefer to use the terminal in the middle get annoyed because every time they need to drag the window to the center.

If you have the same experience as mine, then it's time to resolve it using any of the below-mentioned methods.

Method 1: Using Gnome-Tweak to Center the Application Window

If you haven't installed gnome-tweak on your system, open the terminal and execute the following command:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks

After the installation is complete, open "tweaks" from the Activity menu, navigate to the "Windows" section, and click on the "Center New Windows" button as shown below.

All terminals, files, settings, and browser windows will appear in the center, as shown below.

If you want to revert, follow the same method and uncheck the "Center New Windows" option.

Method 2: Using Command to Center the Application Window

If you prefer to use a terminal, execute the below command to center the application window on startup in Linux.

gsettings set org.gnome.mutter center-new-windows true

To revert to the old settings, execute the below command.

gsettings set org.gnome.mutter center-new-windows false

Final Word

We do not tag this as an issue or an operating system fault. Ubuntu users might have experienced it in the past, and it is the default nature of the GNOME desktop environment.