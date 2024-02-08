Remmina is a free (licensed under copyleft) and cross-platform remote desktop client that aims to simplify remote access for screen sharing and file sharing on your desktop.

Available for major Linux distributions, it comes in 67 languages and offers various options such as connection settings, plugin features (SSH, SPICE, VNC, X2GO, etc.), and additional features like kiosk mode.

In this article, you will learn how to install the latest version of Remmina on Ubuntu and other popular Linux distributions.

How to Install Remmina on Ubuntu and Other Linux Distros

Remmina can be easily installed by following one of the mentioned methods based on your Linux distribution.

Installing Remmina via Snap

To install Remmina via Snap, make sure to install Snap Package Manager by running the following command:

sudo apt install snapd

sudo dnf install snapd

sudo pacman -S snapd

Once Snapd is installed, you can install Remmina using the following command:

sudo snap install remmina

Once the installation is done, execute the following series of commands to manually enable some features of Remmina due to the Snap subsystem limitations.

sudo snap connect remmina:avahi-observe :avahi-observe

sudo snap connect remmina:cups-control :cups-control

sudo snap connect remmina:mount-observe :mount-observe

sudo snap connect remmina:password-manager-service :password-manager-service

sudo snap connect remmina:audio-playback :audio-playback

sudo snap connect remmina:audio-record :audio-record

Installing Remmina via Flatpak

To install Remmina via Flatpak, make sure to install Flatpak on your Linux system by running the following command:

sudo apt install flatpak

sudo dnf install flatpak

sudo pacman -S flatpak

Then add the Remmina Flathub repository to your system by executing the following command:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Once the repository is successfully added, run the following command to install the latest version of Remmina:

flatpak install flathub org.remmina.Remmina

Installing Remmina on Debian or Ubuntu

The simplest way to install Remmina is from the default APT repository of Debian or Ubuntu.

📝 Note The version included in the official repository for this distribution might not be the latest version of Remmina; instead, it would be the most stable and secure version, well-suited for most desktop users.

To begin installation, open your terminal and execute the following command:

sudo apt install remmina remmina-plugin-*

(Optional) In Ubuntu, if you want to install the latest version of Remmina instead of the old one from the official repository, you can add the Ubuntu PPA for Remmina, which will only install the most recent version of Remmina.

First, remove the existing version of Remmina if it's already installed from the official repository by executing the following command:

sudo apt --purge remove remmina remmina-plugin-*

Choose either the stable or daily build Remmina version based on your preference, then execute the corresponding import command.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:remmina-ppa-team/remmina-next -y

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:remmina-ppa-team/remmina-next-daily -y

Lastly, update your repository information and then install the latest version of Remmina.

sudo apt update

sudo apt install remmina remmina-plugin-*

Installing Remmina on RedHat and CentOS

If you have a system running on RedHat or CentOS 8+, enable the EPL and COPR repositories, and proceed to install the latest version of Remmina by executing the following commands:

sudo dnf install epel-release

sudo dnf copr enable castor/remmina

sudo dnf install 'remmina*'

Installing Remmina on Fedora 22+

To install the latest version of Remmina on Fedora 22+ testing and stable distributions, it can be easily done by enabling Copr provided by Hubbitus (Pavel Alexeev) and then running the installation command.

sudo dnf copr enable hubbitus/remmina-next

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh 'remmina' 'freerdp'

Installing Remmina on Alpine, Arch, Gentoo, OpenSUSE, Solus

To install the latest version of Remmina on Alpine, Arch, Gentoo, OpenSUSE, and Solus distributions, run one of the following commands:

sudo apk add remmina

sudo pacman -S remmina

sudo emerge -a net-misc/remmina

sudo zypper install remmina

sudo eopkg install remmina

How to Find and Use Remmina

Once the installation is complete, you locate and launch it from the application menu.

When you launch it for the first time, you will interact with the following screen.

Here, your journey with Remmina begins.

How to Update Remmina on Ubuntu and Other Linux Distros

If you have installed Remmina via Snap or Flatpak, then run one of the following commands:

sudo snap refresh remmina

flatpak update org.remmina.Remmina

Alternatively, if you have installed Remmina via the distribution package manager, then run one of the appropriate commands based on your Linux distribution.

sudo apt upgrade remmina remmina-plugin-*

sudo dnf upgrade ‘remmina*’

sudo apk upgrade remmina

sudo pacman -Syu remmina

sudo emerge -av net-misc/remmina

sudo zypper update remmina

sudo eopkg upgrade remmina

How to Remove Remmina from Ubuntu and Other Linux Distros

If you have installed Remmina from Snap and Flatpak, then run:

sudo snap remove remmina

flatpak uninstall org.remmina.Remmina

Run the following command to remove Remmina installed using the default package manager: